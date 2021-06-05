$3.40 Billion in Sales Expected for Kellogg (NYSE:K) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Kellogg (NYSE:K) will announce sales of $3.40 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Kellogg’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.45 billion and the lowest is $3.32 billion. Kellogg reported sales of $3.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kellogg will report full-year sales of $13.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.75 billion to $14.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $14.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.53 billion to $14.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kellogg.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 39.78%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on K. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.92.

K opened at $66.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.65. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $56.61 and a 1-year high of $72.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is an increase from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.15%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total value of $5,157,541.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,602.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 503,001 shares of company stock worth $32,047,348. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the first quarter worth about $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

