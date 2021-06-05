Aareal Bank AG (ETR:ARL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Aareal Bank AG (ETR:ARL) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €21.62 ($25.44).

ARL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.60 ($19.53) price target on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Independent Research set a €19.00 ($22.35) price target on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Warburg Research set a €27.50 ($32.35) price target on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Get Aareal Bank alerts:

ETR:ARL opened at €20.16 ($23.72) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of €23.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77. Aareal Bank has a twelve month low of €14.49 ($17.05) and a twelve month high of €25.64 ($30.16).

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Structured Property Financing, Banking & Digital solutions, and Aareon.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Aareal Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aareal Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.