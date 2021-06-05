Analysts Set Brenntag SE (FRA:BNR) PT at €73.71

Posted by on Jun 5th, 2021

Shares of Brenntag SE (FRA:BNR) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €73.71 ($86.72).

BNR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €94.00 ($110.59) price objective on Brenntag and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €85.50 ($100.59) price objective on Brenntag and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on Brenntag and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

FRA BNR opened at €77.40 ($91.06) on Friday. Brenntag has a one year low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a one year high of €56.25 ($66.18). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €75.22.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock

Analyst Recommendations for Brenntag (FRA:BNR)

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.