Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) had its target price upped by HC Wainwright from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

RIOT has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Riot Blockchain from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. B. Riley started coverage on Riot Blockchain in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIOT opened at $29.15 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -291.50 and a beta of 4.36. Riot Blockchain has a 52-week low of $2.04 and a 52-week high of $79.50.

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $23.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.30 million. Riot Blockchain had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. On average, equities analysts predict that Riot Blockchain will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Riot Blockchain during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Riot Blockchain in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Riot Blockchain in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Riot Blockchain in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Riot Blockchain in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 22.21% of the company’s stock.

Riot Blockchain Company Profile

Riot Blockchain, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on cryptocurrency mining operation in North America. The company primarily focuses on bitcoin mining. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 7,043 miners. The company was formerly known as Bioptix, Inc and changed its name to Riot Blockchain, Inc in October 2017.

