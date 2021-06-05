NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 7.11% from the company’s previous close.

NTAP has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.37.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $80.74 on Thursday. NetApp has a 12-month low of $39.96 and a 12-month high of $80.76. The stock has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.35.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. NetApp had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 220.25%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. NetApp’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in NetApp by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,262 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in NetApp by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 572,116 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,897,000 after buying an additional 108,887 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

