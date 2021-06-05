Piper Sandler Increases PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target to $128.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $109.00 to $128.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.32% from the company’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PVH’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.02 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

PVH has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on PVH from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PVH from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on PVH from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on PVH from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, OTR Global initiated coverage on PVH in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

NYSE PVH opened at $110.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of -6.91, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.98. PVH has a 1-year low of $41.77 and a 1-year high of $121.18.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. PVH had a negative return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 15.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.03) EPS. Equities analysts predict that PVH will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PVH news, Director Joseph B. Fuller sold 22,940 shares of PVH stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.35, for a total transaction of $2,393,789.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Perlman sold 3,733 shares of PVH stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total value of $409,136.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,065 shares of company stock valued at $4,262,284. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,490,282 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $984,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,565 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,223,393 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $208,761,000 after acquiring an additional 33,833 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,840,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $172,776,000 after acquiring an additional 335,083 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,314,335 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $138,709,000 after acquiring an additional 13,284 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in PVH by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,268,554 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $119,105,000 after buying an additional 203,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

