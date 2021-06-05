South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “South Jersey Industries, Inc., an energy services holding company based in Folsom, NJ, delivers energy solutions to its customers through three primary subsidiaries. South Jersey Gas delivers safe, reliable, affordable natural gas and promotes energy efficiency to customers in southern New Jersey. SJI’s non-utility businesses within South Jersey Energy Solutions promote efficiency, clean technology and renewable energy by providing customized wholesale commodity marketing and fuel management services; acquiring and marketing natural gas and electricity for retail customers; and developing, owning and operating on-site energy production facilities. SJI Midstream is also an SJI subsidiary and houses the company’s interest in the PennEast Pipeline Project. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on South Jersey Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of South Jersey Industries in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

SJI stock opened at $27.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.85. South Jersey Industries has a fifty-two week low of $18.24 and a fifty-two week high of $29.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.11.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $674.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.25 million. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 10.98%. On average, analysts predict that South Jersey Industries will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other South Jersey Industries news, Director Sheila Hartnett-Devlin sold 2,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $63,544.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,254. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 116,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 41,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

