Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Vale (NYSE:VALE) Price Target to $29.00

Vale (NYSE:VALE) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Vale from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Vale from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating and set a $18.30 price target on shares of Vale in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vale currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.53.

Shares of NYSE:VALE opened at $22.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $115.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.13. Vale has a fifty-two week low of $10.06 and a fifty-two week high of $23.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. Vale had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 49.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vale will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vale by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after acquiring an additional 51,109 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $194,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Vale by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 721,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,095,000 after purchasing an additional 96,008 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Vale by 1,268.5% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Vale during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 25.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

