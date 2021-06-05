Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Raised to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Switch (NYSE:SWCH) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Switch in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Switch from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Switch in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.44.

Shares of SWCH stock opened at $20.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.42 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.12. Switch has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $20.30.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.10 million. Switch had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Switch will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.24%.

In related news, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 100,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total value of $1,941,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 687,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,351,265.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Stella Roy sold 171,990 shares of Switch stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $3,334,886.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,410 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,729.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 851,193 shares of company stock worth $16,160,151 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Switch by 232.7% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,587,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,627,000 after purchasing an additional 6,005,932 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Switch during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,128,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Switch by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,347,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260,160 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Switch by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,758,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Switch during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,951,000. Institutional investors own 39.91% of the company’s stock.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

