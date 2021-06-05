Barclays Downgrades Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) to Equal Weight

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) was downgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $72.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.04% from the company’s current price.

XEC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI cut shares of Cimarex Energy to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 24th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $95.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.52.

Shares of XEC opened at $71.26 on Thursday. Cimarex Energy has a 1-year low of $22.39 and a 1-year high of $74.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of -6.65, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.17.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 60.34% and a positive return on equity of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $679.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $584.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cimarex Energy will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cimarex Energy news, CFO G Mark Burford sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $335,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,528 shares in the company, valued at $11,716,064.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 14.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,956,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $591,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,492 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,423,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $165,916,000 after purchasing an additional 207,772 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 13.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,238,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $132,939,000 after purchasing an additional 262,132 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,842,025 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $69,094,000 after purchasing an additional 97,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 22.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,464,662 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $86,985,000 after purchasing an additional 268,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

