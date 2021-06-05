Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $25.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 7.67% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Centrus Energy Corp. is a supplier of enriched uranium fuel for commercial nuclear power plants. The Company operates in two segments, LEU and Contract Services. Its LEU is a component in the production of nuclear fuel for reactors to produce electricity. The Company also provides contract work services for the U.S. Department of Energy and its contractors. Centrus Energy Corp., formerly known as USEC Inc., is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. “

Separately, Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Centrus Energy from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Centrus Energy stock opened at $23.22 on Thursday. Centrus Energy has a 1-year low of $8.18 and a 1-year high of $30.97. The stock has a market cap of $321.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.50 and a beta of 2.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.42.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.37. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 18.70% and a negative return on equity of 32.72%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Centrus Energy will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $284,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,000 shares in the company, valued at $759,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dennis John Scott sold 9,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total transaction of $196,094.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,277 shares in the company, valued at $196,115.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,976 shares of company stock worth $1,702,455 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEU. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Centrus Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,176,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Centrus Energy by 244.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 135,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 96,557 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Centrus Energy by 54.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 233,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,531,000 after acquiring an additional 81,838 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Centrus Energy by 14.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 472,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,216,000 after acquiring an additional 61,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Centrus Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $879,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.94% of the company’s stock.

About Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

