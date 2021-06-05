Stifel Nicolaus Raises Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Price Target to C$4.50

Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Desjardins boosted their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. National Bank Financial started coverage on Tamarack Valley Energy in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an outperform rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Tamarack Valley Energy in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.34.

Get Tamarack Valley Energy alerts:

TNEYF stock opened at $2.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.00. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $2.69.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Alberta Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater in Alberta, as well as in the Veteran, Consort, and Esther area of southeast Alberta and North Hoosier, Milton, and Coleville area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons and Banff light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.