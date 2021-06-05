SGS’s (SGSOY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SGSOY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SGS from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SGS from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of SGS in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of SGS from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of SGS in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. SGS presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.00.

Get SGS alerts:

SGS stock opened at $30.77 on Tuesday. SGS has a 12-month low of $23.06 and a 12-month high of $31.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.07 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in nine segments: Agriculture, Food and Life; Mineral Services; Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services; Consumer and Retail Services; Certification and Business Enhancement; Industrial Services; Environment, Health and Safety Services; Transportation Services; and Governments and Institutions Services.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for SGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.