Mr Price Group (OTCMKTS:MRPLY) Stock Rating Lowered by HSBC

Mr Price Group (OTCMKTS:MRPLY) was downgraded by research analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS MRPLY opened at $17.59 on Thursday. Mr Price Group has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $17.94.

Mr Price Group Company Profile

Mr Price Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fashion value retailer serving women, men, and children in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Apparel, Home, and Financial Services and Cellular. It offers clothing, underwear, footwear, cosmetics, and accessories; furniture and kids merchandise; sporting, outdoor, and fitness products comprising footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories; women's smart and casual fashion and intimate wear; and home textile and dÃ©cor products for bedroom, living-room, bathroom, kitchen, and dining-room.

