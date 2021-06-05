Mr Price Group (OTCMKTS:MRPLY) Stock Rating Lowered by HSBC

Mr Price Group (OTCMKTS:MRPLY) was downgraded by research analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS MRPLY opened at $17.59 on Thursday. Mr Price Group has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $17.94.
Mr Price Group Company Profile
