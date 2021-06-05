Lundin Energy AB (publ)’s (LNEGY) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNEGY) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

LNEGY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. DNB Markets restated a hold rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS LNEGY opened at $34.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.13. Lundin Energy AB has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $38.90.

Lundin Energy AB (publ), an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in Norway. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable net reserves of 671 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe); and proved plus probable plus possible net reserves of 826 MMboe.

