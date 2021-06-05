Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on IBDRY. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Monday, April 19th. HSBC lowered shares of Iberdrola from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Iberdrola from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Iberdrola from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Iberdrola alerts:

Shares of Iberdrola stock opened at $51.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $82.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.72. Iberdrola has a 12-month low of $43.17 and a 12-month high of $61.52.

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, nuclear, and biomass, as well as through installation of batteries.

Recommended Story: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Iberdrola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iberdrola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.