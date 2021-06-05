Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Lowered to Underperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Experian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Experian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Experian currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS EXPGY opened at $37.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.52. Experian has a 52-week low of $31.51 and a 52-week high of $41.86.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

