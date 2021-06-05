Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $144.41.

A number of research analysts have commented on RARE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $160.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

RARE stock opened at $92.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.55 and a beta of 1.91. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $65.31 and a 12 month high of $179.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.56.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.78). The business had revenue of $99.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.21 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 60.96% and a negative return on equity of 38.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.05) EPS. Analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Dennis Karl Huang sold 363 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.68, for a total transaction of $41,265.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 3,000 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $362,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,901 shares of company stock valued at $4,240,222 over the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

