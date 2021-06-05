Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target Lowered to $495.00 at BTIG Research

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its target price cut by BTIG Research from $550.00 to $495.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $480.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $541.00 to $464.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zoom Video Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $354.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $424.42.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $336.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.69 billion, a PE ratio of 149.33, a PEG ratio of 10.01 and a beta of -1.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $319.61. Zoom Video Communications has a 1-year low of $196.10 and a 1-year high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $956.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.17 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 37.79% and a net margin of 25.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 191.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.89, for a total value of $1,928,863.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,928,863. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 7,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.45, for a total transaction of $2,659,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 219,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,864,965.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 224,733 shares of company stock valued at $74,116,228. Company insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZM. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 115.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 42.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.