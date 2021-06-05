AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Azurrx Biopharma, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of recombinant proteins for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and microbiome related conditions. The company’s product pipeline consists of MS1819, a recombinant lipase for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency and AZX1101, a recombinant enzyme for the prevention of hospital-acquired C.difficile infections. Azurrx Biopharma, Inc. is headquartered in New York City. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of AzurRx BioPharma in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of AzurRx BioPharma from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of AzurRx BioPharma in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.88.

AZRX stock opened at $0.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.89. AzurRx BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2.63.

AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.07). As a group, research analysts predict that AzurRx BioPharma will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AzurRx BioPharma during the first quarter valued at $104,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AzurRx BioPharma during the first quarter valued at $74,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of AzurRx BioPharma during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AzurRx BioPharma during the first quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of AzurRx BioPharma during the first quarter valued at $134,000. 4.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of recombinant proteins for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. Its therapeutic products administer patients as oral non-systemic biologics. The company's lead therapeutic is MS1819, a recombinant lipase for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency.

