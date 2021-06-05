Truist Securities Raises Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Price Target to $82.00

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its target price increased by Truist Securities from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AFRM. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Affirm from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Truist lowered their price target on Affirm from $160.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America upgraded Affirm from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Affirm from $146.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Affirm from $148.00 to $102.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Affirm currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $80.45.
Shares of AFRM opened at $59.65 on Wednesday. Affirm has a 52 week low of $46.50 and a 52 week high of $146.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.63.
In related news, VP Siphelele Jiyane sold 12,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total value of $985,281.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,304.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Affirm during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Affirm during the first quarter worth $32,000. 29.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Affirm Company Profile
Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.
