Truist Securities Raises Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Price Target to $82.00

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its target price increased by Truist Securities from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AFRM. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Affirm from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Truist lowered their price target on Affirm from $160.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America upgraded Affirm from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Affirm from $146.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Affirm from $148.00 to $102.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Affirm currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $80.45.

Get Affirm alerts:

Shares of AFRM opened at $59.65 on Wednesday. Affirm has a 52 week low of $46.50 and a 52 week high of $146.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.63.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $230.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.94 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 53.97% and a negative net margin of 34.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Affirm will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Siphelele Jiyane sold 12,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total value of $985,281.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,304.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Affirm during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Affirm during the first quarter worth $32,000. 29.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

Read More: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.