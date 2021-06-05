Roth Capital Cuts Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target to $130.00

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) had its price target lowered by Roth Capital from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AMBA. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $80.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Ambarella in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an equal weight rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $113.77.

Shares of AMBA stock opened at $98.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.03. Ambarella has a 12-month low of $43.69 and a 12-month high of $137.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.19 and a beta of 1.38.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $70.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ambarella will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Ambarella news, VP Christopher Day sold 5,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $628,992.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 8,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.13, for a total transaction of $929,445.57. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 48,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,408,590.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 81,461 shares of company stock valued at $9,124,710. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMBA. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 433.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 964,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,563,000 after buying an additional 783,874 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 677.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 714,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,758,000 after buying an additional 622,847 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 3,702.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 429,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,140,000 after buying an additional 418,426 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 1st quarter worth about $41,300,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,199,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $321,182,000 after buying an additional 356,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

