Canadian Natural Resources’ (CNQ) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$52.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CNQ. TD Securities increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Tudor Pickering reissued a buy rating and issued a C$45.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$43.45.

TSE CNQ opened at C$45.42 on Wednesday. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12 month low of C$19.77 and a 12 month high of C$45.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$53.82 billion and a PE ratio of 24.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$39.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.35, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.85 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.15 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 3.3300001 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.07%.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer William Robert Peterson sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.91, for a total transaction of C$398,110.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,512,606.87. Also, Senior Officer Kendall W. Stagg sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.00, for a total value of C$1,575,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,244 shares in the company, valued at C$5,365,980. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 212,875 shares of company stock worth $8,698,548.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

