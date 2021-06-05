Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Investment analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Arrival in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

ARVL stock opened at $20.64 on Thursday. Arrival has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $37.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.42.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Arrival in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Arrival during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Arrival during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Arrival during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Arrival during the 1st quarter valued at $163,000.

