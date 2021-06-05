Morgan Stanley Boosts Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Price Target to $40.00

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of SNCY stock opened at $37.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.21. Sun Country Airlines has a 1 year low of $31.02 and a 1 year high of $44.13.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $127.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.99 million. Analysts forecast that Sun Country Airlines will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sca Horus Holdings, Llc sold 7,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.12, for a total transaction of $240,120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kerry Philipovitch bought 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,139 shares in the company, valued at $123,336. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,402,053,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,975,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at about $24,383,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at about $23,996,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,519,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

