Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $45.00 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Abercrombie have outpaced the industry in the past three months, courtesy of better-than-expected first-quarter fiscal 2021 results. This marked the company’s return to profits after reporting a loss in the prior quarter. It also reported strong growth in key metrics on a two-year basis, reflecting robust growth from the pre-pandemic levels. Earnings growth was aided by robust digital sales momentum, gross margin expansion and tight expense control. Sales gained from strong digital momentum and the reopening of stores across all regions, except for Western Europe. Moreover, the company resumed its share repurchase program in the quarter. However, it expects higher operating expense in Q2 owing to the reversal of certain COVID-related savings earned in 2020, higher fulfillment costs, and elevated marketing, payroll and digital spending.”

ANF has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $33.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.79.

NYSE ANF opened at $39.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.89. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12 month low of $9.30 and a 12 month high of $44.49.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $1.05. The business had revenue of $781.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.53 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 22.88%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.29) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Suzanne M. Coulter bought 2,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.61 per share, with a total value of $75,103.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,103.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 51,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,522,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 325,268 shares of company stock valued at $12,415,246 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANF. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 313.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 931,864 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $18,972,000 after buying an additional 706,577 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,194,108 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $24,311,000 after buying an additional 661,373 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,195,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $349,792,000 after buying an additional 655,812 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 155.1% in the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,077,750 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,978,000 after buying an additional 655,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,422.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 606,919 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $20,823,000 after buying an additional 567,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

