Zacks: Analysts Expect A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $819.78 Million

Equities research analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) will announce sales of $819.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for A. O. Smith’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $796.40 million to $856.30 million. A. O. Smith reported sales of $663.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that A. O. Smith will report full year sales of $3.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $3.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover A. O. Smith.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The firm had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. A. O. Smith’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

AOS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. A. O. Smith has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.88.

A. O. Smith stock opened at $69.05 on Friday. A. O. Smith has a 12-month low of $43.88 and a 12-month high of $73.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.15%.

In related news, Director Gene C. Wulf sold 8,000 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $519,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 109,234 shares in the company, valued at $7,091,471.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James F. Stern sold 44,300 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total transaction of $3,107,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,294.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,228 shares of company stock valued at $10,965,781 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AOS. FMR LLC lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 51.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 813,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,364,000 after acquiring an additional 277,862 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 2,795.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,299,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,233,000 after buying an additional 29,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

