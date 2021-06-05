Desjardins Increases The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Price Target to C$89.00

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Desjardins from C$85.00 to C$89.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for The Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.23 EPS.

BNS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$82.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC upped their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised The Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.55.

Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $67.23 on Thursday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of $39.56 and a one year high of $68.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.19. The company has a market cap of $81.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.94.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.51. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 46.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

