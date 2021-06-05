TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Raised to “Outperform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $14.50 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their prior price target of $12.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded TravelCenters of America from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on TravelCenters of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TravelCenters of America from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.06.

Shares of TA opened at $28.86 on Tuesday. TravelCenters of America has a 1 year low of $11.69 and a 1 year high of $35.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $420.26 million, a P/E ratio of 577.20 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.11.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.35. TravelCenters of America had a positive return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. On average, research analysts predict that TravelCenters of America will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Mark R. Young sold 16,500 shares of TravelCenters of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total transaction of $433,290.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,283,562.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Barry A. Richards sold 10,000 shares of TravelCenters of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $262,300.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 63,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,656,765.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in TravelCenters of America in the fourth quarter worth $234,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in TravelCenters of America in the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TravelCenters of America in the first quarter worth $264,000. 51.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

