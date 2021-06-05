C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Price Target Cut to $63.00

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $98.00 to $63.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.22% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on AI. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on C3.ai from $120.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reduced their target price on C3.ai from $175.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on C3.ai from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on C3.ai from $195.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on C3.ai from $141.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.22.

AI opened at $64.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.77. C3.ai has a one year low of $47.22 and a one year high of $183.90.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $52.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.60 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that C3.ai will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other C3.ai news, Director Stephen M. Ward, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.92, for a total transaction of $454,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 670,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,927,128.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.17, for a total value of $85,170,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,175,666 shares in the company, valued at $185,301,473.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,522,182 shares of company stock worth $530,689,336 in the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in C3.ai during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in C3.ai during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.16% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

