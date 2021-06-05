Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Shares Gap Down to $18.20

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.20, but opened at $17.42. Oceaneering International shares last traded at $17.38, with a volume of 3,393 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on OII shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Oceaneering International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Oceaneering International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.60.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 3.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $437.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.05 million. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 8.01% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. Oceaneering International’s revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Oceaneering International news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 68,539 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $993,815.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 159,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,318,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 2,780.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Oceaneering International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oceaneering International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Oceaneering International by 1,896.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) to customers in the energy industry for drilling support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance and repair.

