Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Price Target Raised to $93.00 at Piper Sandler

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $87.00 to $93.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Morgan Stanley from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.26.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $93.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $174.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.92. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $44.44 and a 12-month high of $94.17.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.28%.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,449,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.