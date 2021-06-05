JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) vs. Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Head to Head Contrast

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) and Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.9% of Sportsman’s Warehouse shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Sportsman’s Warehouse shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares JOANN and Sportsman’s Warehouse’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JOANN $2.76 billion 0.25 $212.30 million $5.93 2.85 Sportsman’s Warehouse $1.45 billion 0.54 $91.38 million $2.23 8.03

JOANN has higher revenue and earnings than Sportsman’s Warehouse. JOANN is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sportsman’s Warehouse, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares JOANN and Sportsman’s Warehouse’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JOANN N/A N/A N/A Sportsman’s Warehouse 6.29% 62.81% 14.85%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for JOANN and Sportsman’s Warehouse, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JOANN 0 0 8 0 3.00 Sportsman’s Warehouse 0 4 1 0 2.20

JOANN currently has a consensus price target of $18.43, indicating a potential upside of 8.92%. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a consensus price target of $20.13, indicating a potential upside of 12.37%. Given Sportsman’s Warehouse’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sportsman’s Warehouse is more favorable than JOANN.

Summary

Sportsman’s Warehouse beats JOANN on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

JOANN Company Profile

JOANN Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects. The company's products in arts and crafts, home dÃ©cor, and other category consist of yarn and yarn accessories, and needlecraft kits and supplies; paper crafting components; craft materials; fine art materials; sewing machines, craft technology, lighting, irons, organizers, and other products; artificial floral products; seasonal dÃ©cor and entertaining products; home dÃ©cor accessories; ready-made frames; related books and magazines; and non-merchandise products. JOANN Inc. offers products through retail stores, as well as online. As of April 1, 2021, it operated 855 retail stores in 49 states. The company was formerly known as Jo-Ann Stores Holdings Inc. and changed its name to JOANN Inc. in February 2021. JOANN Inc. was founded in 1943 and is based in Hudson, Ohio.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear. The company also provides fishing products comprising bait, electronics, fishing rods, flotation items, fly fishing products, lines, lures, reels, tackles, and small boats; and foot wear products consisting of hiking and work boots, socks, sport sandals, technical footwear, trial and casual shoes, and waders. In addition, it offers hunting and shooting products, such as ammunition, archery items, ATV accessories, blinds and tree stands, decoys, firearms, firearms safety and storage products, reloading equipment, and shooting gear products; and optics, electronics, and accessories, including gift items, GPS devices, knives, lighting, optics, and two-way radios. Further, the company's stores provide archery technician services, fishing-reel line winding, gun bore sighting and scope mounting, and cleaning services, as well as issues hunting and fishing licenses. Additionally, it offers various private label and special make-up offerings under the Rustic Ridge, Killik, Vital Impact, Yukon Gold, Lost Creek, and Sportsman's Warehouse brands. As of March 31, 2021, the company operated through 112 stores in 27 states. Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in West Jordan, Utah.

