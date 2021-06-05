Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Shares Gap Down to $19.33

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.33, but opened at $18.26. Cushman & Wakefield shares last traded at $18.00, with a volume of 31,571 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CWK. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $15.25 to $18.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.79.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.60.

In other news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 4,583,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total transaction of $79,113,885.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO W Brett White sold 3,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $57,850.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,294,235 shares in the company, valued at $23,360,941.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,672,186 shares of company stock worth $80,775,226 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CWK. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 24.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the first quarter valued at $150,000. 74.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile (NYSE:CWK)

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.