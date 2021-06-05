Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Price Target to $65.00

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Big Lots from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays restated a sell rating on shares of Big Lots in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Big Lots from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Shares of NYSE:BIG opened at $64.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Big Lots has a one year low of $32.11 and a one year high of $72.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.66.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.93. Big Lots had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Big Lots’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Big Lots will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Big Lots’s payout ratio is 16.33%.

In related news, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 5,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total transaction of $390,813.00. Also, Director James R. Chambers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $652,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,000.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,258 shares of company stock valued at $1,675,690. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Big Lots by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,910,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,671,000 after purchasing an additional 53,418 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Big Lots by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 765,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,879,000 after purchasing an additional 102,724 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Big Lots by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 570,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,933,000 after purchasing an additional 27,316 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Big Lots by 193.3% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 461,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,544,000 after acquiring an additional 304,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Big Lots by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 373,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,046,000 after acquiring an additional 96,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

