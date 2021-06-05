Robert W. Baird Reaffirms Buy Rating for McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD)

Robert W. Baird reissued their buy rating on shares of McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of McDonald’s to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded McDonald’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McDonald’s from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $244.80.

Get McDonald's alerts:

MCD stock opened at $233.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $231.96. McDonald’s has a 12-month low of $178.88 and a 12-month high of $238.18. The firm has a market cap of $174.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that McDonald’s will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 66.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.