The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Shares Gap Up to $5.77

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.77, but opened at $6.16. The GEO Group shares last traded at $6.03, with a volume of 20,315 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on GEO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet lowered The GEO Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $723.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.06.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 5.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Analysts expect that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEO. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in The GEO Group during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 127,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 54,431 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in The GEO Group by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 957,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,482,000 after acquiring an additional 171,425 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

About The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO)

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

