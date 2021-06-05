Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Shares Gap Up to $1.16

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.16, but opened at $1.21. Globalstar shares last traded at $1.23, with a volume of 131,412 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Globalstar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -23.40 and a beta of 0.01.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 22.15% and a negative net margin of 79.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Globalstar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Globalstar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Globalstar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globalstar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Globalstar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 13.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.

