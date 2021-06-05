Meredith (NYSE:MDP) Shares Gap Up to $34.99

Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $34.99, but opened at $36.00. Meredith shares last traded at $36.84, with a volume of 1,291 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MDP. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Meredith from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Meredith from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meredith from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Meredith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.87. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.21. Meredith had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The company had revenue of $664.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Meredith Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDP. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meredith in the fourth quarter worth $986,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Meredith by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 50,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Meredith during the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Meredith by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,410,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,082,000 after buying an additional 377,162 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Meredith by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

About Meredith (NYSE:MDP)

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

