PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) Shares Gap Down to $46.06

PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $46.06, but opened at $41.69. PetMed Express shares last traded at $38.73, with a volume of 24,213 shares traded.

Separately, Sidoti downgraded shares of PetMed Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $662.80 million, a PE ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 0.58.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $71.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.04 million. PetMed Express had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 22.27%. PetMed Express’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is a boost from PetMed Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th.

In related news, CFO Bruce S. Rosenbloom sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PETS. Altman Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in PetMed Express by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 35,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in PetMed Express by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in PetMed Express by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in PetMed Express by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of PetMed Express by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS)

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

