CIBC Boosts Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) Price Target to C$50.50

Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$47.50 to C$50.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Dye & Durham from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank increased their target price on Dye & Durham from C$59.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their target price on Dye & Durham from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Dye & Durham from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Dye & Durham has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.90.

DYNDF stock opened at $39.65 on Tuesday. Dye & Durham has a fifty-two week low of $15.70 and a fifty-two week high of $40.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.86.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

