Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) PT Raised to C$15.50

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

DREUF has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.75 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.50.

Shares of DREUF stock opened at $11.14 on Tuesday. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $7.66 and a 1-year high of $11.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.19.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at September 30, 2020, Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 266 industrial properties comprising approximately 26.6 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across North America and a growing presence in strong European industrial markets.

