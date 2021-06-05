Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (TSE:WEE)

Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (TSE:WEE) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Wavefront Technology Solutions in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.02.

