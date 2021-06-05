Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Price Target Increased to C$41.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian Western Bank from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.05.

OTCMKTS CBWBF opened at $29.75 on Tuesday. Canadian Western Bank has a one year low of $15.28 and a one year high of $31.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.70.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

