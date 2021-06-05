Laurentian Bank of Canada’s (LB) “Underperform” Rating Reaffirmed at CIBC

CIBC reiterated their underperform rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$40.00 price objective on the stock.

LB has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$41.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$38.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Laurentian Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$43.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$44.90.

Laurentian Bank of Canada stock opened at C$44.36 on Wednesday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$25.74 and a 12-month high of C$45.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$42.17. The company has a market cap of C$1.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.30. The business had revenue of C$247.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$239.50 million. Analysts anticipate that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 4.1337241 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

