Comparing DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) and Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI)

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) and Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get DraftKings alerts:

55.4% of DraftKings shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.7% of Rush Street Interactive shares are held by institutional investors. 62.0% of DraftKings shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 76.1% of Rush Street Interactive shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for DraftKings and Rush Street Interactive, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DraftKings 0 6 21 0 2.78 Rush Street Interactive 0 1 5 0 2.83

DraftKings currently has a consensus price target of $68.46, indicating a potential upside of 36.03%. Rush Street Interactive has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 90.11%. Given Rush Street Interactive’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Rush Street Interactive is more favorable than DraftKings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DraftKings and Rush Street Interactive’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DraftKings $614.53 million 32.84 -$1.23 billion ($2.76) -18.24 Rush Street Interactive $278.50 million 10.35 -$570,000.00 ($0.01) -1,315.00

Rush Street Interactive has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DraftKings. Rush Street Interactive is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DraftKings, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares DraftKings and Rush Street Interactive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DraftKings -133.84% -49.11% -34.51% Rush Street Interactive N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Rush Street Interactive beats DraftKings on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc. operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products. The company distributes its product offerings through various channels, including traditional websites, direct app downloads, and direct-to-consumer digital platforms. DraftKings Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports wagering, and social gaming services. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.