TheStreet Downgrades Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) to D

TheStreet downgraded shares of Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CGC. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Canopy Growth from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 9th. Piper Sandler lowered Canopy Growth from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Alliance Global Partners restated a neutral rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets restated a market perform rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Eight Capital upgraded Canopy Growth from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGC opened at $24.25 on Tuesday. Canopy Growth has a 1 year low of $13.83 and a 1 year high of $56.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.48.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($1.67). The business had revenue of $167.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.97 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 445.74% and a negative return on equity of 21.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.72) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Canopy Growth will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vestor Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC grew its position in Canopy Growth by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 32,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Canopy Growth by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC grew its position in Canopy Growth by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 27,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc grew its position in Canopy Growth by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. 12.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

