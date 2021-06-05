Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Price Target Raised to $196.00

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from $190.00 to $196.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ASND. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $176.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $196.86.

Shares of ASND stock opened at $130.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.19. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $119.11 and a 12 month high of $183.98.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.89. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 7,700.88% and a negative return on equity of 54.80%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 4th quarter worth $92,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 1st quarter worth $131,000. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which completed Phase III clinical trials for growth hormone deficiency. It also develops TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for achondroplasia.

