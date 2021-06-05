B. Riley Lowers Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) Price Target to $11.00

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) had its price objective decreased by B. Riley from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ETON. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ ETON opened at $6.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.21 million, a PE ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.79. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 9.46 and a quick ratio of 9.04.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. On average, research analysts forecast that Eton Pharmaceuticals will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $409,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sean Brynjelsen purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $29,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,030,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,138,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,692,000 shares of company stock worth $12,105,180. 12.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $621,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,052,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,560,000 after acquiring an additional 59,350 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Creative Planning raised its position in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. raised its position in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 4,040,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,845,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the period. 35.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers Biorphen, a phenylephrine injection for the treatment of clinically important hypotension resulting primarily from vasodilation in the setting of anesthesia; Alkindi Sprinkle, a replacement therapy for adrenocortical insufficiency in children under 17 years of age; and Alaway Preservative Free, a preservative-free ophthalmic product to treat allergic conjunctivitis.

