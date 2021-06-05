Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $458.17 Million

Brokerages expect Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) to announce sales of $458.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Minerals Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $459.80 million and the lowest is $456.22 million. Minerals Technologies reported sales of $357.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Minerals Technologies will report full year sales of $1.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.84 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Minerals Technologies.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $452.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.63 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 9.28%. Minerals Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.25.

NYSE:MTX opened at $86.02 on Friday. Minerals Technologies has a 1 year low of $42.06 and a 1 year high of $88.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 5.01%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Minerals Technologies by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 355,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,804,000 after purchasing an additional 22,904 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Minerals Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $694,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Minerals Technologies by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 796,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,968,000 after purchasing an additional 71,451 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Minerals Technologies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 414,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,748,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Minerals Technologies by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 9,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

